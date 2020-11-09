Taking pictures of the rain or fog in UAE? You could get fined for distracted driving

Another common traffic violation during conditions of reduced visibility is when motorists leave their hazard lights on. You can be fined Dh500 with four black points. Using your hazard lights turns on all the four indicator lights on your vehicle, so if you are driving and changing lanes, there is no way in which you will be able to indicate that to other road users. If the weather is so bad that you cannot safely see while driving, pull over to a safe place till the storm passes.