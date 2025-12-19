GOLD/FOREX
Minor accident in rain? Dubai Police issues advisory

Exercise caution amid adverse weather and minor accidents

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai Police managing traffic on a road during the rain on Saturday
X/@DXBMediaOffice/File photo

Dubai Police have urged motorists and road users to exercise caution as adverse weather continues across parts of the UAE. Rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, lightning, and occasional hail have reduced visibility on roads.

For minor accidents during rain, motorists are advised to pull over safely and use the “On Your Way” service, filing reports at the nearest fuel station to avoid traffic disruption.

Authorities emphasised following official instructions to ensure public safety and called on drivers to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has suspended intercity bus services between Dubai, Ajman, and Sharjah until further notice. Commuters are advised to avoid travel on these routes and monitor updates.

Related Topics:
UAE weatherDubai PoliceRain

