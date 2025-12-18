UAE unstable weather: Rain and crashes trigger severe evening traffic across Dubai, Sharjah

The disruption followed an advisory from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), which urged private sector firms to exercise caution and prioritise worker safety. The MoHRE alert comes as the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned of unstable weather today and Friday, with convective clouds bringing rain and gusty winds that have reduced visibility on major motorways.

The situation was equally difficult in Sharjah, where multiple crashes were reported along both Emirates Road and Al Ittihad Road. The latter, a critical link for commuters returning from Dubai, saw some of the evening’s longest delays.

Slow-moving traffic was also reported on Umm Suqeim Street and First Al Khail Street, as motorists slowed down to navigate damp road surfaces. Meanwhile, the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (E311) Road remained heavily congested for those heading toward the Sharjah border.

In Dubai, traffic came to a standstill on several primary routes following reports of multiple crashes. Real time Google maps traffic date shows crashes on Ras Al Khor Road, Al Meydan Road, and Al Waha Street. These incidnets, combined with the onset of rain, caused heavy tailbacks on Al Khail Road, where vehicles were seen crawling between Business Bay and Dubai Hills.

Dubai Police issued a fresh social media reminder, stressing that road safety is a collective responsibility. Drivers have been urged to stay alert, avoid distractions, and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front, particularly as the "Al Bashayer" low-pressure system continues to move across the country.

