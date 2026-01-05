Back-to-school traffic hits UAE roads as crashes slow Dubai and Sharjah commute

The disruption began during the peak morning rush, which coincided with the start of the second term of the 2025–2026 academic year. Government and private schools following the Ministry of Education curriculum resumed classes on Monday, welcoming around 1.1 million students from kindergarten to Grade 12, adding pressure to already busy roads.

Dubai: Commuters across Dubai and Sharjah faced significant delays on Monday morning following a series of reported crashes on major arterial roads, prompting Dubai Police to issue a fresh advisory on road safety, as students returned to classrooms after the holiday break.

In response to the morning’s congestion, Dubai Police took to social media to remind motorists of the importance of defensive driving. Officers urged drivers to avoid sudden braking and to anticipate shifting traffic conditions well in advance to maintain vehicle control.

Real-time Google Maps traffic data showed multiple incidents concentrated around industrial and residential hubs. In Dubai, a collision on Ras Al Khor Road led to slow-moving traffic, while a second crash on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near Ras Al Khor Industrial Third compounded travel times for those heading into the city.

Beyond the reported traffic incidents, heavy tailbacks were noted on Al Ittihad Road and Nad Al Hamar Road in Dubai, as well as Al Nahda Street and Al Wahda Street in Sharjah, as vehicle volumes surged during the school and office commute.

The situation was equally challenging in Sharjah. Significant bottlenecks were reported on the Sharjah Ring Road in Industrial Area 9 and Al Dhaid Road in the Al Ruqa Al Hamra district. Additional crash reports on Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalid Al Qasimi Street and Maleha Street further hindered traffic flow between the two emirates.

