UAE trafic alert: Fog-hit Dubai and Sharjah roads see hour-long delays

Google Maps real-time traffic data confirmed several crashes during the peak fog period

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Dubai: Dense fog blanketed parts of the UAE on Tuesday morning, severely reducing road visibility and causing significant travel disruption across Dubai and Sharjah.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an advisory for the early morning hours, when conditions were at their thickest, urging motorists to adhere to road safety protocols. Authorities have instructed drivers to reduce speeds, maintain increased following distances, and remain in their designated lanes.

Near-zero visibility and commuter delays

Visibility dropped to near-zero in several areas, particularly affecting the E611 Emirates Road. Commuters reported that the 15km stretch between Villanova and Damac Hills took upwards of an hour to navigate due to "blind" conditions. The lack of visibility led to several motorists missing major exits, including the D61 Hessa Street junction, forcing reroutes via Al Yalayis Street and the D54 Sheikh Nahyan Road.

Heavy congestion and slow-moving traffic

Heavy congestion was reported on major arterial routes linking the two emirates. In Sharjah, traffic was heavily delayed along the Al Badee Suburb section of Emirates Road, as well as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Maleha Street through the Industrial Areas. Al Wahda Street in the Al Khalidiya district also saw significant tailbacks.

In Dubai, Al Ittihad Street near Al Mamzar and Beirut Street in Al Qusais Industrial Second experienced heavy volumes. Slow-moving traffic was also noted on Ras Al Khor Road near Zaabeel Second and Al Khail Road in Al Barsha South.

Incidents and safety protocols

Google Maps real-time traffic data confirmed several crashes during the peak fog period, including incidents on Ras Al Khor Road, Beirut Street, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and Al Ittihad Street.

Police and transport authorities have reminded the public of specific safety measures for these conditions. Drivers are advised to stick to posted speed limits and are specifically instructed not to use hazard lights while the vehicle is in motion, to avoid confusing other road users.

