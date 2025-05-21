GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

How to avoid fines and accidents when driving in foggy weather in UAE

Follow these crucial tips, you can navigate UAE roads safely even during foggy weather

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Stay Safe: Essential Tips for Driving in UAE's Foggy Conditions
Stay Safe: Essential Tips for Driving in UAE's Foggy Conditions

Dubai: Heavy, dense fog blanketed parts of the UAE this morning, a familiar February weather phenomenon that once again reduced visibility on major roads to dangerously low levels. In some areas, motorists reported visibility dropping to just a few metres, making the morning commute particularly challenging. As drivers navigated through the thick fog, road safety authorities urged caution, reminding motorists to stay alert and adjust their driving habits to suit the hazardous conditions.

The sudden loss of visibility can make driving especially dangerous, with some motorists panicking or continuing at high speeds, significantly increasing the risk of accidents. Authorities stressed that reduced clarity on the roads calls for calm, controlled driving and heightened awareness at all times.

Fog poses particular risks on UAE roads, which are wide and built for higher speeds. The danger is compounded by early work hours, as many commuters are on the move when fog tends to be at its densest. Heavy traffic further escalates the threat, where even a minor error can lead to chain-reaction collisions on busy routes. Staying informed and taking the necessary precautions remain essential to ensuring safety during these seasonal weather conditions that affect the Emirates throughout the cooler months.

When and where you can expect fog

Fog is most common from November to May, especially between 3.00 am and 10.00 am.

Areas most affected by fog:

  • Highways like E11 (Sheikh Zayed Road), E311 (Emirates Road), and E611

  • Desert and open areas where the air is cooler

  • Coastal cities such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Al Ain

If you live or work in these areas, always be alert for fog, especially during early mornings.

Before you start driving

Before you even start your car, take a few minutes to check the conditions and prepare yourself.

1. Check the weather

Use weather apps like the UAE NCM (National Center of Meteorology), or look on Google or official social media platforms for fog alerts. The weather can change quickly, so it’s always good to stay updated.

2. Delay your trip if needed

If visibility is very low, it’s safer to wait until the fog clears. Many workplaces and schools in the UAE allow delays during extreme fog. Your safety is more important than being on time.

3. Make sure your car is ready

  • Clean your windscreen, mirrors, and headlights

  • Check that the fog lights and brake lights are working

  • Turn on your defogger or A/C to keep the inside windows clear

While driving in fog: What to do and not do

Once you're on the road, it’s important to drive differently than you would on a clear day.

1. Use the right lights

  • Turn on low-beam headlights or fog lights

  • Do not use high beams – they reflect off the fog and make it harder to see

  • Use rear fog lights if your car has them

2. Do not use hazard lights while driving

This is a common mistake in the UAE. Hazard lights should only be used when your car is stopped in an emergency. Using them while driving confuses other drivers and is against the law.

3. Slow down and stay calm

Drive at a slower speed than usual and avoid sudden moves. If you brake or turn quickly, it could cause an accident.

4. Keep a safe distance

Stay at least 3 to 5 car lengths behind the vehicle in front of you. This gives you enough time to react if they stop suddenly.

5. Follow the road markings

Use the lane marks or the right edge of the road as a guide – this can help you avoid running into oncoming traffic or being blinded by oncoming headlights. Stay away from areas which are normally affected by bad weather, like wadis.

If you need to stop: How to do it safely

Sometimes, fog can get so thick that you feel unsafe to continue driving. Here’s what to do:

  • Pull off the road completely, into a parking area or lay-by if possible

  • Turn on your hazard lights once you've stopped to warn others

  • Stay inside your car with your seatbelt on until it’s safe to continue

UAE traffic laws

The UAE has strict regulations for driving in fog to ensure safety on the roads. Abide by these regulations not only to avoid fines but also to protect your life and the lives of others on the road.

Extra tips to stay safe in fog

  • Avoid using cruise control – you need full control of your car

  • Turn down the music so you can hear what’s happening outside

  • Stay focused and don’t check your phone while driving

  • If you feel unsafe, don’t continue – pull over and wait

Always stay alert

For the latest weather updates, visit Gulf News and follow our social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter for live updates. You can also rely on the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) for real-time fog and weather alerts.

To stay informed about traffic and road conditions, use the RTA Dubai App for updates and the Abu Dhabi Police App for safety warnings and live road information. Additionally, apps like Google Maps and Waze provide real-time traffic information and updates on road closures. Using these tools can help you plan your journey and avoid hazardous areas. Driving in fog isn’t just about turning on the right lights. It’s about changing how you drive, staying alert, and putting safety first.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi
Surabhi VasundharadeviSocial Media Reporter
Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Fog in UAE

UAE weather: Fog reduces visibility on some roads

2m read
Abu Dhabi skyline

UAE weather: Fog and light rain may return this week

1m read
Foggy mornings, dust, strong winds and light rain to affect inland and coastal areas.

NCM warns of unstable weather across UAE

2m read
UAE weather: Low visibility in Abu Dhabi and Dubai as dense fog spreads across UAE

Dense fog blankets UAE, visibility low; drivers warned

3m read