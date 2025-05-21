Follow these crucial tips, you can navigate UAE roads safely even during foggy weather
Dubai: Heavy, dense fog blanketed parts of the UAE this morning, a familiar February weather phenomenon that once again reduced visibility on major roads to dangerously low levels. In some areas, motorists reported visibility dropping to just a few metres, making the morning commute particularly challenging. As drivers navigated through the thick fog, road safety authorities urged caution, reminding motorists to stay alert and adjust their driving habits to suit the hazardous conditions.
The sudden loss of visibility can make driving especially dangerous, with some motorists panicking or continuing at high speeds, significantly increasing the risk of accidents. Authorities stressed that reduced clarity on the roads calls for calm, controlled driving and heightened awareness at all times.
Fog poses particular risks on UAE roads, which are wide and built for higher speeds. The danger is compounded by early work hours, as many commuters are on the move when fog tends to be at its densest. Heavy traffic further escalates the threat, where even a minor error can lead to chain-reaction collisions on busy routes. Staying informed and taking the necessary precautions remain essential to ensuring safety during these seasonal weather conditions that affect the Emirates throughout the cooler months.
Fog is most common from November to May, especially between 3.00 am and 10.00 am.
Areas most affected by fog:
Highways like E11 (Sheikh Zayed Road), E311 (Emirates Road), and E611
Desert and open areas where the air is cooler
Coastal cities such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Al Ain
If you live or work in these areas, always be alert for fog, especially during early mornings.
Before you even start your car, take a few minutes to check the conditions and prepare yourself.
Use weather apps like the UAE NCM (National Center of Meteorology), or look on Google or official social media platforms for fog alerts. The weather can change quickly, so it’s always good to stay updated.
If visibility is very low, it’s safer to wait until the fog clears. Many workplaces and schools in the UAE allow delays during extreme fog. Your safety is more important than being on time.
Clean your windscreen, mirrors, and headlights
Check that the fog lights and brake lights are working
Turn on your defogger or A/C to keep the inside windows clear
Once you're on the road, it’s important to drive differently than you would on a clear day.
Turn on low-beam headlights or fog lights
Do not use high beams – they reflect off the fog and make it harder to see
Use rear fog lights if your car has them
This is a common mistake in the UAE. Hazard lights should only be used when your car is stopped in an emergency. Using them while driving confuses other drivers and is against the law.
Drive at a slower speed than usual and avoid sudden moves. If you brake or turn quickly, it could cause an accident.
Stay at least 3 to 5 car lengths behind the vehicle in front of you. This gives you enough time to react if they stop suddenly.
Use the lane marks or the right edge of the road as a guide – this can help you avoid running into oncoming traffic or being blinded by oncoming headlights. Stay away from areas which are normally affected by bad weather, like wadis.
Sometimes, fog can get so thick that you feel unsafe to continue driving. Here’s what to do:
Pull off the road completely, into a parking area or lay-by if possible
Turn on your hazard lights once you've stopped to warn others
Stay inside your car with your seatbelt on until it’s safe to continue
The UAE has strict regulations for driving in fog to ensure safety on the roads. Abide by these regulations not only to avoid fines but also to protect your life and the lives of others on the road.
Avoid using cruise control – you need full control of your car
Turn down the music so you can hear what’s happening outside
Stay focused and don’t check your phone while driving
If you feel unsafe, don’t continue – pull over and wait
For the latest weather updates, visit Gulf News and follow our social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter for live updates. You can also rely on the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) for real-time fog and weather alerts.
To stay informed about traffic and road conditions, use the RTA Dubai App for updates and the Abu Dhabi Police App for safety warnings and live road information. Additionally, apps like Google Maps and Waze provide real-time traffic information and updates on road closures. Using these tools can help you plan your journey and avoid hazardous areas. Driving in fog isn’t just about turning on the right lights. It’s about changing how you drive, staying alert, and putting safety first.
