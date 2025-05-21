Fog poses particular risks on UAE roads, which are wide and built for higher speeds. The danger is compounded by early work hours, as many commuters are on the move when fog tends to be at its densest. Heavy traffic further escalates the threat, where even a minor error can lead to chain-reaction collisions on busy routes. Staying informed and taking the necessary precautions remain essential to ensuring safety during these seasonal weather conditions that affect the Emirates throughout the cooler months.