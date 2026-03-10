NCM forecasts scattered showers and cooler temperatures this week
It is raining in Dubai and other parts of the UAE as unsettled weather moves across the region, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reports. A surface low-pressure system, supported by an upper-air extension, is driving the rainfall.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Scattered showers are expected today, with temperatures dropping slightly, particularly in western areas.
Tuesday,March 10: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rainfall over scattered areas. Temperatures will dip slightly, especially in western regions. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally gusting, and seas in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea may become rough at times.
Wednesday, March 11: Cloudy skies continue with a chance of rain over coastal, northern, and eastern areas. Humidity will rise at night and Thursday morning in some regions. Winds from the northwest to northeast will reach up to 40 km/h, with rough seas expected in the Arabian Gulf.
Thursday, March 12: Partly cloudy to cloudy, with scattered showers and cooler temperatures. Humidity will increase overnight, and winds may cause blowing dust. Seas will be rough in the Arabian Gulf, easing slightly by evening.
Friday, March 13: Light rainfall is possible over islands and some coastal and eastern areas. Temperatures will gradually rise, with humid conditions at night and a chance of morning mist along coasts. Winds will remain light to moderate, gusting up to 35 km/h, with calm seas.
Saturday,March 14: Cloudy skies with light rainfall expected over islands and coastal areas. Humidity remains high overnight, with possible fog or mist in coastal regions. Winds will be light to moderate, and seas slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Residents are advised to monitor weather updates, take precautions during rainfall, and exercise caution while travelling, particularly near coastal areas and at sea.