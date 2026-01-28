Reduced visibility warning as fog, rain and rough seas loom across UAE

NCM warns of poor visibility, rising humidity, rain chances and stronger winds this week
Dubai: Weather conditions across the UAE are set to become increasingly unsettled over the coming days, with rising temperatures, growing humidity and a heightened risk of fog, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over eastern and northern areas. Humidity will increase overnight, raising the likelihood of mist in some coastal locations.
The NCM has issued a fog warning for inland and coastal areas, especially in western regions, where visibility could fall sharply until 10:00am today. Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and adhere to traffic safety guidelines.
Cloud cover is forecast to thicken by Thursday night, particularly in northern areas, with a chance of light rain and stronger winds over the sea. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf may turn rough by night.
Rain chances are expected to continue into Friday, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures and fresh to strong north-westerly winds. The Arabian Gulf is forecast to be rough, while the Oman Sea may be moderate to rough at times.
