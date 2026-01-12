GOLD/FOREX
Cooler temperatures, strong winds and rough seas forecast across the UAE

NCM warns of fog, blowing dust and increasingly rough sea conditions

Khitam Al Amir
The UAE is currently being affected by an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system.
Dubai: The UAE is set to experience fluctuating weather conditions over the coming days, with falling temperatures, periods of fog, strong winds and rough seas forecast later this week, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said the country is currently being affected by an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east and a high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by a weak upper-air low-pressure system.

Today, conditions are expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds forming over islands and some northern and eastern areas. Humidity is forecast to increase overnight and into Tuesday morning in some coastal and internal regions, with a chance of fog or mist. Winds will be light to moderate, while sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

On Tuesday, similar conditions are expected, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a continued chance of fog or mist in the early hours. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, freshening at times, with speeds of up to 35 km/h, while seas remain slight

On Wednesday, humidity is expected to persist overnight, particularly in western areas, with mist formation possible. Winds will shift from southeasterly to north-westerly and strengthen at times, reaching up to 40 km/h. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to become moderate to rough by Thursday morning

A more noticeable change is expected on Thursday, with a drop in temperatures and increasingly unstable conditions. Winds will become fresh to strong at times, particularly over the sea, raising dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility in exposed areas. Wind speeds could reach up to 50 km/h, while seas are forecast to be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea

By Friday, temperatures are expected to fall further, with strong north-westerly winds continuing to stir up dust and sand, again reducing visibility. Wind speeds may reach up to 55 km/h, with very rough seas in the Arabian Gulf and rough conditions in the Oman Sea

Residents are advised to remain alert to changing conditions, particularly during early morning hours when fog may reduce visibility, and later in the week when strong winds and rough seas could pose risks to motorists and marine activities.

