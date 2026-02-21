UAE weather: Fog expected in coming days as temperatures fluctuate

Humid nights and morning mist forecast across UAE this week
According to the latest forecast from the National Center of Meteorology, conditions on Saturday will remain fair to partly cloudy across the country, with humidity increasing overnight and into Sunday morning. This is expected to lead to fog or mist formation in some coastal and inland areas, which could reduce visibility for early commuters.
Light to moderate winds are forecast, occasionally freshening, while sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 29°C and 32°C in coastal and internal areas, dropping to between 11°C and 20°C at night, with cooler conditions in mountainous regions.
A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Sunday, with similar weather patterns continuing. Authorities have warned that humid conditions overnight may once again lead to fog formation early on Monday, particularly in coastal and inland zones.
Winds are expected to remain light to moderate, reaching up to 35km/h at times, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf could become slight to moderate.
On Monday, the outlook remains largely stable, with fair to partly cloudy skies and the likelihood of fog or mist during the early hours of Tuesday.
Meteorologists said these recurring conditions are typical during seasonal transitions, when shifts in temperature and humidity create ideal conditions for fog formation.
By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to rise again, although skies will continue to be partly cloudy at times. Humidity will persist overnight, with a continued chance of fog on Wednesday morning in some areas.
Looking further ahead, Wednesday is forecast to bring similar weather, with light to moderate winds becoming fresher over the sea by late night. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf may turn rough early Thursday, while remaining slight in the Oman Sea.