UAE to see fair, mild weather throughout Ramadan, NCM says

Moderate temperatures, humid nights and limited rainfall expected
Dubai: The UAE is set to experience generally fair and moderate weather during the holy month of Ramadan, which falls this year in the latter half of February and the first half of March, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
In a report covering the period from the start of Ramadan until March 19, the NCM said climatic indicators point to predominantly mild winter conditions across most parts of the country. Fasting hours are expected to begin at around 12 hours and 46 minutes at the start of the month, increasing gradually to approximately 13 hours and 25 minutes by the end, according to local time in Abu Dhabi.
Daytime temperatures will be moderate in the first half of the month, with a slight rise anticipated later. Nights are forecast to be mild to cool, particularly in inland and mountainous areas before dawn.
Average maximum temperatures are expected to range between 26°C and 32°C, although some inland areas could see highs approaching 40°C at midday. Minimum temperatures are likely to average between 18°C and 21°C, occasionally dropping close to or below 0°C in mountainous regions during the early morning.
The NCM said the country may be affected at times by an extension of the Siberian high-pressure system, which could weaken periodically and allow passing low-pressure systems to move in from the west or east. When combined with upper-level troughs, these systems may increase the chance of cloud formation and rainfall.
Long-term forecasts suggest rainfall totals will be around or below the seasonal average of 8mm for the month. The highest 24-hour rainfall recorded during this period was 287.6mm in Al Shuwaib on March 9, 2016.
Humidity levels are expected to rise at night and in the early morning, with a likelihood of fog or mist forming in some areas. Relative humidity may range between 70 per cent and 85 per cent overnight and in the morning, dropping to between 20 per cent and 35 per cent during the day.
Winds are forecast to be southeasterly at night and in the morning, shifting north-westerly in the afternoon and evening due to land and sea breezes. Average wind speeds are expected to reach around 13 km/h, occasionally strengthening and causing blowing dust in some areas.