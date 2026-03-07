GOLD/FOREX
Weather

UAE weather update: Partly cloudy skies with chance of light rain

Forecaster warns western, coastal, and island areas to expect showers on Sunday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Temperatures to reach 28–30°C with high humidity in coastal zones.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions on Sunday, with a chance of light rainfall in some western, coastal and island areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its daily forecast, the NCM said winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times, blowing northwesterly to northeasterly at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, and reaching up to 35 km/h in some areas.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderate to slight, while the Oman Sea will remain slight, the forecaster said.

Temperatures across the country are forecast to reach around 28°C to 30°C in most cities, with overnight lows ranging between 17°C and 22°C.

In Abu Dhabi, temperatures are expected to reach 28°C, while Dubai and Sharjah may see highs of around 29°C. Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain and Liwa are forecast to reach 30°C, making them among the warmest areas in the country.

Humidity levels could reach up to 90 per cent in some coastal and island areas, particularly in locations such as Umm Al Quwain, Delma and Al Ruwais, the NCM said.

Authorities have advised residents to stay updated with weather forecasts as conditions may change, particularly in coastal and western areas where rainfall is possible.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
