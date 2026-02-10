Foggy morning: UAE warned of reduced visibility on some roads

Humid nights, morning mist likely in coastal areas, with light to moderate winds
Dubai: The UAE will see generally fair to partly cloudy weather from Tuesday through Saturday, with humid nights, a risk of fog or mist in coastal and internal areas, and a gradual rise in temperatures, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
In its bulletin for Tuesday, the NCM said conditions would be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds developing eastward and humidity increasing overnight into Wednesday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas. Winds will be light to moderate, at times freshening, with seas slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to reach 30–32°C in coastal and internal areas, and 17–22°C in mountainous regions, with lighter winds occasionally strengthening to 30–35 km/h.
From Wednesday to Saturday, the NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy skies, with a temperature increase on Wednesday and continued humid conditions at night and early mornings. Fog or mist remains possible on several days, especially over coastal areas and islands, while winds stay light to moderate and seas slight.
