GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Foggy morning: UAE warned of reduced visibility on some roads

Humid nights, morning mist likely in coastal areas, with light to moderate winds

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Fair to partly cloudy skies expected, with mist forming in coastal and inland areas.
Fair to partly cloudy skies expected, with mist forming in coastal and inland areas.
Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE will see generally fair to partly cloudy weather from Tuesday through Saturday, with humid nights, a risk of fog or mist in coastal and internal areas, and a gradual rise in temperatures, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In its bulletin for Tuesday, the NCM said conditions would be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds developing eastward and humidity increasing overnight into Wednesday morning, bringing a chance of fog or mist in some coastal and inland areas. Winds will be light to moderate, at times freshening, with seas slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to reach 30–32°C in coastal and internal areas, and 17–22°C in mountainous regions, with lighter winds occasionally strengthening to 30–35 km/h.

From Wednesday to Saturday, the NCM forecasts fair to partly cloudy skies, with a temperature increase on Wednesday and continued humid conditions at night and early mornings. Fog or mist remains possible on several days, especially over coastal areas and islands, while winds stay light to moderate and seas slight.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

NCM warns of humidity, mist and fresh winds in parts of the country

Foggy mornings ahead as temperatures dip across the UAE

2m read
Humidity rises, light rain possible and Arabian Gulf seas expected to turn rough.

Fog alerts and rough seas as UAE weather shifts

1m read
The fog formation is linked to an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east. (For illustrative purposes only.)

Fog warning issued as visibility may drop to near zero

1m read
Fog and mist sweep UAE, visibility dropping below 1,000 metres in some areas.

Fog in Abu Dhabi, possible rain across these emirates

2m read