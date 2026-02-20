UAE set for fair weather, fog likely in early mornings

Humidity to rise overnight as temperatures touch 32°C across coastal and inland areas
The country will remain under the influence of a surface high-pressure system extending into the upper atmosphere, maintaining stable and mostly clear conditions, the centre said in its latest bulletin issued on Friday.
Forecasters said conditions on Friday will be “fair in general and partly cloudy at times,” with humidity building overnight and into early Saturday, raising the possibility of fog or mist across some coastal and inland areas. Light to moderate winds are expected, while sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will remain slight.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 31°C and 32°C in coastal and internal regions, while mountainous areas will remain cooler, with daytime highs of around 23°C.
Humidity levels may reach as high as 90 per cent in some areas overnight, contributing to reduced visibility in the early hours, particularly along the coast and in internal low-lying zones.
The outlook for Saturday suggests similar conditions, with fair to partly cloudy skies and low clouds developing in eastern areas. Humid conditions are expected again overnight and into Sunday morning, with a continued chance of fog or mist formation. Winds will remain light to moderate, shifting from northeasterly to northwesterly, with speeds of up to 30 km/h.
On Sunday, forecasters expect partly cloudy skies at times, alongside humid nights and a renewed chance of fog on Monday morning. Winds may freshen occasionally, reaching up to 35 km/h, while the Arabian Gulf could see slight to moderate seas at times.
The weather is set to remain stable into Monday and Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy conditions continuing. Fog or mist could again develop during the early hours, particularly in coastal and northern areas. Temperatures are expected to gradually rise by Tuesday, reflecting the seasonal transition toward warmer spring conditions.