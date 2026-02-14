UAE weekend alert: Humid, fair before wind and cooler temperatures

Cooler, dusty conditions expected from Monday as north-westerly winds strengthen
Dubai: The UAE will see generally fair conditions on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies at times and increasing humidity overnight, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds are expected, blowing at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h and reaching up to 30 km/h in exposed areas. Mist may form over some coastal districts late at night and into Sunday morning as humidity rises.
Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea. In the Arabian Gulf, the first high tide is expected at 10:21am and the first low tide at 6:37pm. In the Oman Sea, the first high tide will occur at 9:15pm, with a second at 7:57am, while low tides are forecast at 2:04pm and 3:09am.
Temperatures on Saturday will range from daytime highs of 32°C in Abu Dhabi, Liwa and Al Sila, to 30°C in Dubai and 31°C in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.
Overnight lows will fall to 14-15°C in inland areas such as Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah, while coastal districts will remain milder, hovering between 19°C and 21°C. Humidity levels are expected to peak at 90 per cent in some northern coastal areas.
Conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy on Sunday, though humidity is again likely overnight, with the possibility of mist formation over internal areas by Monday morning.
Winds will shift from south-easterly to north-westerly, freshening by evening and becoming strong at times over the sea. Speeds may reach 45 km/h, particularly offshore.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to deteriorate from slight to moderate, becoming rough to very rough at times overnight. The Oman Sea will also see increasing wave activity late at night.
Monday is expected to bring a more marked change. While skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, dusty conditions are possible, accompanied by a significant decrease in temperatures.
North-westerly winds will strengthen during the day, especially westwards over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand across parts of the country. Wind speeds are forecast between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h in stronger gusts.
Sea conditions will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf before moderating by Tuesday morning. The Oman Sea will also see rough conditions before easing.
By Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to rise again, particularly in northern areas, under fair to partly cloudy skies. Humidity will persist overnight, with a chance of fog or mist over some internal and coastal districts by Wednesday morning.
Winds will become north-westerly, gradually shifting to south-easterly and freshening at times, reaching up to 35 km/h. Sea conditions will moderate to slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.