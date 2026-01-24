UAE winter flu: Taking Dubai Metro or bus? Doctors share how to stay protected

Experts suggest small changes to lower your risk during crowded commutes
With winter underway in UAE, it’s common to step onto a metro or bus and hear someone sneeze or cough. Travelling in crowded public transport can increase the likelihood of catching seasonal respiratory infections. However, simple precautions can help commuters stay protected.
“During winter, flu and respiratory infections become more common, particularly among people who rely on public transport such as the metro, buses and taxis for daily travel,” said Dr Malaz Yabrodi, Specialist Internal Medicine, Medcare Hospital.
“These modes of transport are often crowded and enclosed, creating conditions that allow viruses to spread more easily from one person to another.”
Dr Mohammed Rafique, Consultant Pulmonologist, Prime Hospital, highlighted that simple steps can significantly reduce the risk.
“Maintain good hand hygiene by washing your hands regularly or using alcohol-based sanitisers. Avoid touching the face, nose, and mouth, especially after contact with shared surfaces, to reduce the chances of viruses entering the body. Practice respiratory etiquette, such as covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing,” Dr Rafique said.
Dr Malaz underlined that wearing a face mask in crowded public transport continues to be a sensible precaution during winter.
“Even individuals who appear healthy may carry and spread viruses without realising it. Face masks are especially important for older adults, pregnant women, and people with chronic medical conditions, as they are more vulnerable to complications.”
Dr Rafique noted that people with symptoms, or those caring for someone who is unwell, should wear masks.
“Maintaining hygiene and general wellness remains more important for the average commuter,” he said.
Dr Rafique noted that vaccination not only protects the individual but also helps reduce community spread.
“Vaccination plays a crucial role in preventing seasonal influenza and reducing the severity of illness and related complications. Everyone, especially high-risk groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, children, and individuals with chronic medical conditions, is encouraged to receive the flu vaccine annually,” he said.
Seek medical attention promptly if you experience:
High or persistent fever,
Shortness of breath,
Chest pain,
Severe or worsening cough,
Extreme fatigue.
“People who are at higher risk should seek medical advice early, even if symptoms appear mild,” Dr Malaz noted.
Healthy habits can keep you strong against infections:
Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and proteins
Stay physically active and maintain regular sleep patterns
Manage stress and stay hydrated
Avoid smoking
Follow medical advice on vaccinations and supplements
“Flu and respiratory infections are part of the seasonal cycle and not limited to public transport use. By focusing on vaccination, hygiene, and healthy lifestyle choices, individuals can significantly reduce their risk and stay well throughout the winter season,” Dr Rafique added.
Quick commuter checklist:
Carry hand sanitiser and tissues
Wear a mask if you’re sick or caring for someone unwell
Avoid peak-hour crowding if possible
Get your flu shot
