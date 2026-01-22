GOLD/FOREX
Peak winter in UAE as temperature falls to nearly 0°C

Weather monitors report coldest reading of the year so far

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Near-zero dawn temperature fuels frost-like conditions in the mountains as cold air mass moves in.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Temperatures in the UAE’s highest mountain, Jebel Jais, dropped to near-freezing on Wednesday, marking the coldest reading of the winter so far, according to local weather monitors.

The mountain peak in Ras Al Khaimah recorded 0.2 degrees Celsius at dawn, the first time this season that temperatures have fallen close to zero, reflecting the strength of a cold air mass affecting the country.

Meteorologists said the sharp drop was driven by an influx of cold northerly winds, which have lowered temperatures across several parts of the UAE, particularly in elevated and inland areas.

Residents in mountainous regions reported biting winds and frost-like conditions early in the morning, while authorities urged motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility and slippery roads.

