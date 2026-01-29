Planning a weekend trip? Jebel Jais reopens on January 31

Everything you need to know before visiting UAE's highest peak
Dubai: If you’ve been staring at your hiking boots or craving a drive up the winding Hajar Mountain roads, the wait is finally over. Jebel Jais is officially reopening on Saturday, January 31, 2026.
After a temporary closure for essential maintenance and safety checks following heavy December rainfall, the UAE’s highest peak is ready to welcome back thrill-seekers and nature lovers. But before you fuel up the car and head to Ras Al Khaimah, there are some major updates that you need to know.
The mountain is taking a phased approach to ensure everything is pitch-perfect. Here is your timeline for the reopening:
January 31 (Saturday): The big day. Jais Flight (the world’s longest zipline) and 1484 by Puro (the UAE’s highest restaurant) will both resume operations.
February 7: One week later, the Jais Sky Tour, the multi-zipline experience will join the party.
Note: The Red Rock area remains closed for now as maintenance teams continue their work.
This is the most important change for visitors. To manage the flow and ensure safety, you can’t just 'drive up' anymore without a plan.
Booked guests: If you have a reservation for the zipline, the sledder, or the restaurant, you’re all set.
Casual visitors: If you just want to go for the views, the fresh air, or to use the hiking and cycling trails, you must purchase a Viewing Deck Park ticket for Dh 10.
This small fee grants you access to the leisure areas and ensures the mountain doesn't get overcrowded, keeping the experience 'chill' for everyone.
In late December, Ras Al Khaimah saw record-breaking rainfall, some areas received more than double the annual average in just 48 hours. This led to standing water and shifting rocks on the mountain. The management team at Jebel Jais opted for a 'safety first' approach, closing the peak to conduct thorough geological inspections and repair the roads.
Dress layers: It might be 23°C in Dubai, but it can easily drop to 10°C or lower on the peak. Don't forget a jacket!
Book early: With the reopening coinciding with the winter peak season, spots at 1484 by Puro will disappear faster than a zipliner.
Check the weather: While the mountain is reopening, the high-altitude climate is unpredictable. Always check official channels before you start the drive.
Whether you're there to scream your lungs out on the zipline or just to enjoy a quiet coffee above the clouds, the Hajar Mountains are calling. See you at the top!
