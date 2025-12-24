Bear Grylls Explorers Camp reopens at Jebel Jais after comprehensive safety checks

Ras Al Khaimah mountain adventure camp welcomes visitors again
The Bear Grylls Explorers Camp at Jebel Jais has reopened to visitors after completing safety assessments and maintenance work. The popular adventure camp in Ras Al Khaimah temporarily closed its doors to conduct necessary inspections following recent rainfall in the area.
The camp's management decided to pause operations to allow specialist teams to examine the mountain terrain and carry out essential maintenance. This precautionary measure was taken to ensure the facility continues to meet strict safety standards for all visitors. The inspection and maintenance work has now been completed, and the camp is ready to welcome guests again.
Located on Jebel Jais, the UAE's highest mountain, the camp is the region's only outdoor survival experience inspired by British adventurer Bear Grylls. The facility sits on the dramatic cliffs of the mountain and offers hands-on survival skills training to visitors. Activities are designed to build outdoor confidence and teach practical wilderness techniques in a real mountain environment.
The camp runs programs for different types of visitors including families, schools, and corporate groups. All activities are conducted by qualified instructors who follow established safety protocols. Each session focuses on teaching survival skills while emphasizing courage, resilience, and personal development through outdoor challenges.
The reopening follows a careful approach to ensure every part of the facility meets safety requirements. Training areas, equipment, and all guest facilities were thoroughly checked before resuming operations. Visitors planning to book activities at the camp are encouraged to check official channels for the latest information on available programs and schedules.
Jebel Jais has become one of the UAE's top destinations for outdoor recreation and adventure tourism. The return of the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp adds to the mountain's appeal as a place where people can experience nature and learn valuable outdoor skills in a safe, supervised setting.
