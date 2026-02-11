Mountain drives reopen, dining resumes and Sky Tour restarts February 18
Dubai: Jebel Jais has reopened mountain access to all visitors without entry permits, allowing residents and tourists to drive up freely and explore the UAE’s highest peak without a fee.
The move restores open access to scenic viewpoints, hiking areas and leisure attractions, making spontaneous trips to the mountain easier during the cooler season. Visitors heading to 1484 by Puro, the country’s highest restaurant, are required to present a confirmed reservation on arrival, while all other public areas remain accessible.
Red Rock BBQ has also reopened, bringing back its full à la carte menu in a relaxed outdoor setting overlooking the Hajar Mountains. The return of dining options strengthens Jebel Jais’ appeal as a weekend destination for families, groups and adventure seekers looking to combine mountain views with casual food experiences.
Thrill seekers will see the return of the Jais Sky Tour from February 18. Operating Wednesdays to Sundays and on public holidays, the multi-zipline experience will run at 9.30 am, 11.30 am and 2 pm.
The attraction sends participants across a series of ziplines suspended above rugged mountain terrain, offering sweeping views across the Hajar range. The experience has become one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most recognised outdoor activities and draws visitors from across the UAE.
Open access removes previous entry requirements and simplifies planning, particularly for residents seeking short mountain breaks without advance paperwork. Cooler temperatures at higher altitude continue to make Jebel Jais a preferred alternative to city heat, especially during winter and early spring.
Viewpoints, walking trails and adventure activities remain fully operational, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s push to position the mountain as a year-round nature and adventure hub.
Visitors can book dining and activities through the official Jebel Jais website, while general mountain access remains open throughout the day.