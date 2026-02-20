GOLD/FOREX
UAE Tour 2026: Stage-by-stage highlights in pictures

Celebrating speed, strategy, and endurance in one of cycling’s premier desert races

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
After four stages of the UAE Tour 2026, the battle for overall honours is taking shape with dramatic results across varied terrain.
Stage 1 of the UAE Tour 2026 in Abu Dhabi kicked off with high-speed sprints and early breakaways, setting the tone for an exciting race through stunning desert scenery.
UAE Team Emirates’ Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro Romero crosses the finish line to win Stage 1 of the UAE Tour, from Madinat Zayed Majlis to Liwa Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Lidl-Trek’s German rider Maximilian Richard Walscheid competes during Stage 2 of the UAE Tour on Al-Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi.
Riders set off for Stage 3 of the UAE Tour, covering the route from Umm al-Quwain to Jebel Mobrah in Umm al-Quwain.
Kids cheer on riders during Stage 3 of the UAE Tour from Umm al-Quwain to Jebel Mobrah in Umm al-Quwain.
Bahrain Victorious’ Italian rider Antonio Tiberi celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win Stage 3 of the UAE Tour, from Umm al-Quwain to Jebel Mobrah in Ras al-Khaimah.
The peloton launches from the start of Stage 4 of the UAE Tour cycling event in Fujairah on February 19, 2026.
Lidl-Trek’s Italian rider Jonathan Milan celebrates after crossing the finish line first during Stage 4 of the UAE Tour in Fujairah.
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
