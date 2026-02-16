Umm Al Quwain government employees to work four days a week during Ramadan

Four-day working week announced for government staff
Government employees in Umm Al Quwain will work a four-day week during Ramadan, following a new directive issued by the emirate’s leadership.
Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, the Emiri Court of Umm Al Quwain has issued a circular setting official working hours for employees of the Government of Umm Al Quwain during Ramadan.
The decision stipulates that working days will run from Monday to Thursday, with the weekend falling from Friday to Sunday throughout the holy month.
The circular also specifies that official working hours for all local government entities will be from 9am to 2.30pm.