UAE relief ship ‘Umm Al Emarat’ sets off for Gaza ahead of Ramadan

Operation Gallant Knight 3 continues with 7,300 tonnes of aid
Abu Dhabi: The humanitarian aid vessel ‘Umm Al Emarat’ is preparing to sail to Al Arish Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt as a prelude to delivering assistance into the Gaza Strip. The ship departed this morning from Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi with the participation of 16 charitable and humanitarian organizations from across the UAE. On board is a humanitarian cargo exceeding 7,300 tonnes of food supplies, medical equipment, and shelter materials.
The shipment includes a wide range of food items, notably 4,267 tonnes of food parcels, 386 tonnes of food supplies to support community kitchens, and 290 tonnes of dates. The vessel also carries shelter assistance, including 288 tonnes of Eid clothing, 196 tonnes of relief bags, 3,495 tents weighing 233 tonnes, and 1,586 tonnes of family hygiene supplies.
In addition, the cargo includes 54 tonnes of medical supplies, such as ventilators, medical beds, tables and chairs, protective masks, and air purification devices, in support of the healthcare sector.
Mohammed Al Shamsi, Official Spokesperson of Operation Gallant Knight 3, delivered a speech expressing appreciation to media representatives and the teams involved in preparing the Umm Al Emarat ship to dispatch humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza. He said the initiative, which coincides with the approach of the holy month of Ramadan, embodies the UAE’s deeply rooted humanitarian values and its unwavering commitment to extending assistance to those in need everywhere.
He added: “The vessel has been named Umm Al Emarat Ship in tribute and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, a symbol of humanitarian giving with an enduring legacy in supporting humanitarian and relief efforts locally, regionally, and internationally.”
Al Shamsi affirmed that the launch of the Umm Al Emarat ship from Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi aligns with the advent of Ramadan and reflects the UAE’s established humanitarian message. He noted that the naming honors Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.
He explained that the vessel is the 13th ship within the operation launched earlier under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to provide relief to the people of Gaza. The ship carries more than 7,300 tonnes of various forms of aid.
Al Shamsi noted that humanitarian bridges remain ongoing, with preparations underway to operate an air bridge in the coming days, alongside continued land convoys and the delivery of ship cargo through Al Arish Port. He highlighted that the total UAE aid provided to Gaza has exceeded 122,000 tonnes, valued at more than $3 billion, representing approximately 46% of total global humanitarian assistance provided.
Preparations and loading operations for the Umm Al Emarat Humanitarian Ship began four days ago as part of the UAE’s continuous efforts under Operation Gallant Knight 3 to support the people of Gaza.
This step comes within the UAE’s leading humanitarian efforts to enhance urgent humanitarian response, alleviate suffering, and meet essential needs amid challenging humanitarian conditions.
The Umm Al Emarat Humanitarian Ship embodies the UAE’s steadfast commitment to its humanitarian approach and reflects the directives of its wise leadership in extending a helping hand to those in need, promoting the values of human solidarity, and supporting stability through sustainable relief initiatives.
The vessel represents a continuation of a series of humanitarian ships launched by the UAE under Operation Gallant Knight 3, which have delivered thousands of tonnes of relief aid to the Gaza Strip since the operation began.
These aid efforts coincide with the approaching holy month of Ramadan and will help support affected families by providing essential food and living supplies, easing humanitarian burdens during the holy month, and reinforcing the values of solidarity and compassion that guide the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives.