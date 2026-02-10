UAE's First Saqar humanitarian aid shipment enters Gaza under Operation Gallant Knight 3

Over 4,000 tonnes of UAE aid begin entering Gaza as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3
The first consignment of aid from the Saqar Humanitarian Ship has entered the Gaza Strip, four days after the vessel docked at Al Arish Port in Egypt, as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian mission under Operation Gallant Knight 3.
The shipment’s entry follows round-the-clock efforts by the UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish, operating through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Hub. Teams worked continuously to unload, receive, sort, reorganise, and prepare relief supplies based on priority needs, ensuring smooth movement and rapid delivery into Gaza.
UAE officials said the operations are being carried out through a precise, well-coordinated system, running day and night to accelerate aid entry and provide urgent relief amid Gaza’s worsening humanitarian conditions.
The aid shipment is a donation from the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Work, timed ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan. The initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment under Operation Gallant Knight 3 to sustain humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people and intensify relief efforts during critical periods.
The Saqar Humanitarian Ship arrived in Al Arish carrying more than 4,000 tonnes of humanitarian and relief supplies destined for Gaza. The shipment includes food items, shelter materials such as winter clothing and basic living necessities, as well as medicines, medical consumables, and equipment.
The supplies are aimed at easing civilian suffering, with particular focus on children, women, and the elderly.
Ahmed Rashid Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation, said the vessel symbolises solidarity and compassion:
“The Saqar Humanitarian Ship carries 4,000 tonnes of food, medical supplies, medicines, and dates. It represents the UAE’s gift to our brothers and sisters in Gaza on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.”
Upon arrival at Al Arish Port, the ship was received by the UAE humanitarian team, which immediately began unloading and transferring aid to the logistics hub. The process was coordinated with Egyptian authorities and humanitarian partners to facilitate entry into the Gaza Strip.
Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, praised the humanitarian team’s efforts, highlighting the UAE’s long-standing commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.
The Saqar Humanitarian Ship is the 12th UAE relief vessel sent to Gaza under Operation Gallant Knight 3, reaffirming the country’s sustained humanitarian response to crisis-hit communities.