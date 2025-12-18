UAE humanitarian aid: Mohammed bin Rashid ship delivers food to Gaza

Mohammed AlShareef, spokesperson for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, characterises the departure as representative of the nation's leadership: "The Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the UAE leadership to supporting the Palestinian people, acting on its directives to provide continuous aid to the population of Gaza. The UAE continues to be the world's leading provider of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, utilising all available channels, land, sea, and air. Loading and dispatching the ship is a blessed initiative that will undoubtedly have a tangible and positive impact on the lives of our families in Gaza." AlShareef went on: "Through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, we continue to spearhead relief campaigns for Gaza, delivering around-the-clock shipments of food, medicine, and essential supplies. We dedicate our considerable expertise and resources to bolster any effort aimed at alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza; a mission we have consistently pursued over the last two years."