UAE humanitarian aid: Mohammed bin Rashid ship delivers food to Gaza

Over 7,000 tonnes of food dispatched to Gaza by UAE relief ship
A significant UAE relief operation sees the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship depart fully stocked to deliver urgent food assistance to Gaza, highlighting the country's ongoing pledge to aid the Palestinian population.
The final cargo has been secured aboard the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship at Khalifa Port (KIZAD) in Abu Dhabi — an operation that saw more than 7,249 tonnes of food packed and readied for transport. Destination: Gaza. The shipment forms part of a UAE-driven effort, connected with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, to provide direct relief to Palestinians. The vessel charts a course for El Arish Port, Egypt, targeting arrival in early January 2026. Once docked, the transfer of supplies into the Gaza Strip will commence. The initiative, overseen by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and launched November 25, seeks to mitigate the hardships gripping Gaza's residents.
Support from the UAE public proved extensive. On December 7, more than 20,000 individuals volunteered over just one week, converging at the Dubai Exhibition Centre - Expo City for a large-scale event. Food parcels — each containing 20 distinct items — were packed to address nutritional requirements for Gaza's households. Every basket is calculated to sustain a five-person family for seven days, offering balanced contents for all ages. This swift volunteer response underscores the collective sense of urgency and community engagement behind the drive.
Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of MBRGI, underscored the project's significance by stating that the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship conveys a renewed signal of solidarity from the UAE to Gaza. He remarked that this effort "reaffirms the nation’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people by providing the essential aid needed to navigate these challenging circumstances." Al Gergawi noted, "Loading this ship with over 10 million meals, in preparation for its voyage to Gaza in the coming days, marks a major achievement. This milestone, in collaboration with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, was made possible by the overwhelming community response and the dedication of our volunteers. MBRGI will continue its mission to change lives and communities for the better."
Mohammed AlShareef, spokesperson for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, characterises the departure as representative of the nation's leadership: "The Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the UAE leadership to supporting the Palestinian people, acting on its directives to provide continuous aid to the population of Gaza. The UAE continues to be the world's leading provider of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, utilising all available channels, land, sea, and air. Loading and dispatching the ship is a blessed initiative that will undoubtedly have a tangible and positive impact on the lives of our families in Gaza." AlShareef went on: "Through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, we continue to spearhead relief campaigns for Gaza, delivering around-the-clock shipments of food, medicine, and essential supplies. We dedicate our considerable expertise and resources to bolster any effort aimed at alleviating the suffering of the people of Gaza; a mission we have consistently pursued over the last two years."
MBRGI, recognised as the region’s largest foundation of its type, allocated in excess of Dh2.2 billion to reach roughly 149 million people across 118 countries in 2024, spanning humanitarian assistance, health services, education, innovation, and community development.
