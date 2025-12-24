Sharjah Charity delivers 75 tonnes of winter relief to Gaza

Relief shipment deliveredto support families facing harsh winter conditions
Sharjah Charity International has delivered a new shipment of winter relief supplies to Gaza, contributing 75 tonnes of winter clothing as part of the humanitarian air bridge under Operation Gallant Knight 3.
The aid is aimed at supporting families in the Gaza Strip facing severe living conditions and falling temperatures during the winter season.
Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice Chairman of Sharjah Charity International, said the initiative reflects the organisation’s longstanding humanitarian commitment to supporting the Palestinian people. He noted that the winter clothing was prepared in line with the most urgent needs of affected families to ensure timely and effective delivery.
“The contribution enhances the overall humanitarian response and ensures assistance reaches those who need it most,” bin Bayat said.
The relief aircraft departed from Sharjah International Airport bound for Egypt’s El Arish Airport, carrying the aid shipment as part of a series of ongoing relief flights involving multiple humanitarian organisations.
Sharjah Charity International said it continues to play a direct role in relief operations, mobilising its resources to meet the basic needs of affected families. Bin Bayat reaffirmed the association’s commitment to supporting humanitarian and national initiatives aimed at easing the impact of crises on civilians, adding that the organisation will continue its relief efforts in line with its humanitarian mission and values
