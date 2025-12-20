GOLD/FOREX
UAE ramps up humanitarian efforts in Gaza during winter storms

Providing food, medical care, and shelter to thousands amid harsh winter

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: Operation Gallant Knight 3 has confirmed the continuation of its extensive humanitarian efforts to support residents of the Gaza Strip, providing urgent aid to displaced communities amid extremely challenging conditions.

In a post on X, the operation shared the results of Week 110 of its aid work, including the opening of the UAE Medical Centre. The ceremony was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization, and partner medical institutions. The centre treated 1,329 patients, aiming to strengthen healthcare services and reduce pressure on medical facilities across the Strip.

Currently, 45 community kitchens are operating, producing 35,840 meals daily for 179,200 people. Eight bakeries are also running, producing 4,450 bundles of bread each day for 22,200 beneficiaries. In addition, 9,995 relief packages — including food, medical supplies, and clothing — were distributed across 40 camps.

Furthermore, 1,025 shelter tents were provided to displaced families, and 11 humanitarian initiatives were implemented as part of urgent interventions designed to meet basic needs and enhance the resilience of Gaza’s population.

Operation Gallant Knight 3 reaffirmed its commitment to continuing comprehensive humanitarian support in Gaza and to intensifying field efforts in partnership with local and international organisations, ensuring aid reaches those in need and alleviates worsening humanitarian conditions.

Intensifying humanitarian efforts in amid storms

Operation Gallant Knight 3 continues urgent interventions in the Gaza Strip in response to severe weather and extreme cold, which have worsened the plight of displaced families. Field teams quickly mobilised to deliver assistance under harsh conditions.

With heavy rainfall flooding streets and water seeping into damaged tents, the UAE-led operation activated pre-deployed water-pumping units to help manage the floods and facilitate movement in affected areas.

During the weather crisis, the operation distributed 1,189 shelter tents, 4,280 winter coats, and 538 relief kits containing essential supplies. In addition, 5,012 winter clothing packages and 1,403 blankets were provided as part of ongoing support for Gaza’s population.

These efforts are part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, which has been providing humanitarian and relief assistance in Gaza for over two years, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to supporting Palestinians and alleviating their suffering amid ongoing challenges.

