New Emirati aid convoy delivers winter clothing and shelter supplies to Gaza

The convoy consists of 15 trucks loaded with approximately 300 pallets of humanitarian aid
A new Emirati humanitarian aid convoy, the 257th under Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, has entered the Gaza Strip carrying shelter supplies and winter clothing to enhance protection for affected families amid harsh cold weather conditions.
The convoy consists of 15 trucks loaded with approximately 300 pallets of humanitarian aid, with a total weight of around 182 tons of shelter materials and assorted winter clothing. These include tents and essential heating supplies, which contribute to providing safer shelter for families who have lost their homes or been displaced.
The convoy is supported by the Emirates Red Crescent, with a significant portion of its cargo allocated to the “Winter Clothing” initiatives. These include winter jackets and various warm garments distributed to children, women, and the elderly, helping protect them from severe cold waves and easing their suffering in camps and affected areas.
The Emirates Red Crescent, in coordination with the field teams of Operation “Gallant Knight 3", continues to dispatch specialized convoys focusing on shelter and winter needs in response to the growing humanitarian requirements in Gaza, and in an effort to ensure the basic necessities of life for affected families—especially as dropping temperatures intensify the suffering of displaced households.
This convoy represents an extension of the uninterrupted series of Emirati aid convoys sent as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3", which continues its humanitarian efforts to secure shelter, food, and essential care for the Palestinian people, in cooperation with humanitarian partners, foremost among them the Emirates Red Crescent.
To date, the total Emirati aid that has entered Gaza by land under Operation “Gallant Knight 3” , has reached approximately 29,584 tons, significantly alleviating the severe conditions endured by the population of the Strip, easing the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, and helping meet their basic needs.
The United Arab Emirates continues to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza, mitigating the effects of the extreme cold wave, easing the harsh living conditions, supporting the most vulnerable groups, and ensuring the provision of essential necessities.
Over the past two years, and as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3” , the UAE has dispatched more than 8,700 aid trucks by land, carrying over 1.6 million relief packages through more than 250 humanitarian convoys dedicated to supporting the Palestinian people since the launch of the operation.
These successive convoys have included food, medical, shelter, and health supplies, in addition to winter clothing packages, as well as dedicated assistance for women and children, reflecting the operation’s commitment to meeting the needs of all affected groups in Gaza.
The aid has also included 33 ambulances, medical tents, 36 water tankers, and field bakeries, in addition to materials and supplies to support water projects and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, enhancing resilience and reducing humanitarian suffering.
The preparation and dispatch of these convoys are overseen by the Emirati humanitarian aid team through the Humanitarian Aid Logistics Center in Al Arish, where teams manage reception, storage, repacking, and preparation to ensure the swift and efficient delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip in coordination with the relevant authorities.
