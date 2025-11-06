UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3 marks two years of humanitarian relief in Gaza

The initiative has delivered 100,000 tons of diverse aid over more than 700 days
Operation Gallant Knight 3 celebrated two years since the launch of its humanitarian mission in Gaza, under the theme “Two Years of Gallantry, Continuous Giving.” The initiative showcased its projects, programs, and achievements during a public gathering attended by political leaders, national factions, civil society organizations, and tribal elders.
According to figures shared on the official X account of the operation, the initiative has delivered 100,000 tons of diverse aid over more than 700 days—representing 46% of the total assistance that entered Gaza. Aid was transported via land, sea, and air through more than 7,700 trucks and 21 ships, 10 of which departed from UAE ports, three from Al-Arish, and eight from Cyprus. Additionally, 81 airdrops of humanitarian supplies were carried out under Operation Birds of Goodness.
As part of its vital infrastructure support, Gallant Knight 3 established six desalination plants with a combined capacity of two million gallons per day. The UAE Field Hospital in Gaza has treated nearly 53,000 patients, while the UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish has provided medical care to an additional 20,000. The operation also supplied Gaza’s healthcare system with five new ambulances to strengthen emergency response capacities.
In the social sphere, nine community initiatives were implemented to assist 3,310 residents, including the “Pink October in the Eyes of the UAE” campaign, which offered hope and humanitarian assistance to cancer patients. During the same period, 3,458 humanitarian appeals were addressed through an integrated system designed to ensure rapid support and effective aid delivery.
In October, Gallant Knight 3 supplied 21 tankers of desalinated water to the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility to help meet the urgent water needs of families and communities facing acute shortages. These tankers—each with a capacity of 10 cubic meters and transporting up to 150,000 liters per trip—helped supply around 200,000 residents, reflecting the UAE’s steadfast commitment to easing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
On the food front, the operation provided approximately 15,000 meals daily, benefiting 750,000 people, and operated eight bakeries producing around 25,700 loaves of bread each day—supporting nearly 128,500 individuals. Additionally, over 20,000 relief packages were distributed across 41 camps throughout the Strip.
Local leaders and medical professionals expressed profound gratitude for the UAE’s humanitarian role over the past two years of conflict in Gaza. Maher Mazhar, a senior figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, stated that the UAE’s support extended beyond food, shelter, and medical relief—it also embodied political solidarity, reinforcing Palestinians’ steadfastness on their land.
Imad Mohsen, spokesperson for the Democratic Reformist Current, affirmed that Palestinian history will record the UAE’s stance as a shining chapter that helped prevent the forced displacement of Gaza’s population. Dr. Raed Hussein, Director-General of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, also praised the UAE’s consistent delivery of medical supplies and humanitarian aid, including the establishment of the field hospital in Gaza.
Operation Gallant Knight 3 continues to exemplify the UAE’s enduring humanitarian commitment—standing with the Palestinian people through action, compassion, and sustained support.
