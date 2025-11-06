UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3 marks two years of humanitarian relief in Gaza

According to figures shared on the official X account of the operation, the initiative has delivered 100,000 tons of diverse aid over more than 700 days—representing 46% of the total assistance that entered Gaza. Aid was transported via land, sea, and air through more than 7,700 trucks and 21 ships, 10 of which departed from UAE ports, three from Al-Arish, and eight from Cyprus. Additionally, 81 airdrops of humanitarian supplies were carried out under Operation Birds of Goodness.