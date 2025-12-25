UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish Receives the fifth batch of the medical team
The UAE Floating Hospital in the city of Al-Arish has received the fifth batch of the Indonesian medical team, comprising a number of doctors and nurses from various specialties, to work alongside the Emirati medical staff as part of the healthcare system provided to Palestinian patients and the wounded arriving from the Gaza Strip under Operation “Gallant Knight 3”.
In integration with the Emirati medical teams, the Indonesian staff contribute to delivering treatment services in accordance with the highest medical standards, enhancing the hospital’s readiness to handle critical and complex cases and expanding the range of specialties available to patients.
Members of the new Indonesian batch specialise in orthopedics, surgery, anesthesiology, internal medicine, and radiology, strengthening the hospital’s capacity to receive various cases and provide the necessary care.
The participation of the Indonesian medical cadres underscores the depth of UAE–Indonesian relations and reflects the two countries’ commitment to humanitarian and relief cooperation in support of medical efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.
The UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish continues to perform its humanitarian role under Operation “Gallant Knight 3” by treating Palestinian patients and the wounded and accommodating their companions. Its medical services were inaugurated on February 23, 2024, and the hospital is equipped with 100 beds for patients and 100 for their companions, in addition to fully equipped operating theatres, intensive care units, radiology departments, and laboratories.
Since its inauguration, the hospital has provided more than 12,000 medical services, performed over 5,200 surgical operations, delivered more than 6,500 physiotherapy sessions, and fitted 26 prosthetic limbs for patients from the Gaza Strip.
Over nearly two consecutive years, the UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish, Egypt, has delivered medical services to more than 7,700 patients, carried out over 2,700 surgical procedures across various specialties, provided more than 3,000 physiotherapy sessions, and fitted 23 prosthetic limbs for displaced Palestinians from Gaza.
The hospital began operations on February 24, 2024 at Al-Arish International Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt. It is a pioneering humanitarian project launched by the UAE under Operation “Gallant Knight 3” at the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.
The hospital has become a symbol of Emirati solidarity with the people of Gaza, continuing to provide comprehensive healthcare to patients and the injured around the clock as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, launched to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians and deliver integrated medical care.
The hospital is staffed by Emirati medical and administrative teams from various specialties and has a capacity of 100 beds for patients and 100 for their companions, supported by advanced medical facilities including operating rooms, intensive care units, radiology departments, and laboratories. An Indonesian medical team also participates in providing care, enhancing the hospital’s ability to deal with critical cases, particularly in surgery and physiotherapy.
Over the past year, the medical staff have successfully performed advanced and complex surgical procedures, including minimally invasive surgeries for patients with complicated injuries.
The hospital has witnessed continuous expansions, most notably the opening of a physiotherapy department. It is capable of performing up to 15 surgical operations per day and providing up to 25 physiotherapy sessions daily. Since the department’s inauguration, more than 3,000 physiotherapy sessions have been delivered, helping patients regain mobility and improve their quality of life.
Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi, Director of the UAE Floating Hospital, affirmed that the hospital has played a pivotal role in delivering advanced medical care to displaced Palestinians from Gaza, in line with the directives of the UAE leadership and the country’s commitment to standing by them in these difficult circumstances.
He said: “Thanks to the efforts of our specialised medical teams and modern facilities, we have been able to treat thousands of patients and perform hundreds of critical surgeries. We will certainly continue working tirelessly to ensure the provision of the best medical and humanitarian services, driven by our mission to alleviate the suffering of the injured and foster hope for recovery.”
The UAE Floating Hospital has also organised a range of social and recreational activities to relieve patients’ psychological distress, including entertainment shows for children and activities aimed at promoting hope and recovery.
Over the past year, the hospital has received official visits from medical and humanitarian delegations, as well as Emirati and international officials, to review its operations and support the medical efforts provided to patients.
