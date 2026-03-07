Indonesia bans social media accounts for children under 16

New regulation steps up efforts to shield young users from harmful online content
Dubai: The Indonesian government has introduced a new regulation banning children under the age of 16 from having accounts on high-risk digital platforms, in a move aimed at strengthening online safety for young users.
Issued under Ministerial Regulation No. 9 of 2026, the policy is intended to address growing threats facing children in the digital space.
“The decision was made because the threats in the digital space to children are becoming more real: pornography, cyber bullying, online scams, to digital addiction,” said Kementerian Komunikasi dan Digital RI (Ministry of Communication and Digital of the Republic of Indonesia) in a statement.
The policy is set to take effect starting on March 28 this year.
“The implementation will be done in phases, starting on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live, and Roblox.”
The agency has acknowledged that the new rule could cause some inconvenience for families and young users during the early stages of implementation.
“The government cannot stay silent when children's futures are at stake. The government is ensuring child protection responsibilities are on platforms that manage the digital space, so parents don't have to face these challenges alone.”
Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid has noted that the measure reflects the government’s commitment to prioritising children’s welfare in an increasingly connected world.
“Technology should humanize people, not sacrifice our children’s childhoods,” stated Hafid.
Further details on the enforcement of the new measure are yet to be clarified by the ministry.