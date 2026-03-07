Indonesia bans social media accounts for children under 16

“The decision was made because the threats in the digital space to children are becoming more real: pornography, cyber bullying, online scams, to digital addiction,” said Kementerian Komunikasi dan Digital RI (Ministry of Communication and Digital of the Republic of Indonesia) in a statement.

Issued under Ministerial Regulation No. 9 of 2026, the policy is intended to address growing threats facing children in the digital space.

Dubai: The Indonesian government has introduced a new regulation banning children under the age of 16 from having accounts on high-risk digital platforms, in a move aimed at strengthening online safety for young users.

“The implementation will be done in phases, starting on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live, and Roblox.”

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid has noted that the measure reflects the government’s commitment to prioritising children’s welfare in an increasingly connected world.

“The government cannot stay silent when children's futures are at stake. The government is ensuring child protection responsibilities are on platforms that manage the digital space, so parents don't have to face these challenges alone.”

The agency has acknowledged that the new rule could cause some inconvenience for families and young users during the early stages of implementation.

Further details on the enforcement of the new measure are yet to be clarified by the ministry.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.