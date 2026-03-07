GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY
Technology /
Media

Indonesia bans social media accounts for children under 16

New regulation steps up efforts to shield young users from harmful online content

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The policy is intended to address growing threats facing children in the digital space
The policy is intended to address growing threats facing children in the digital space
Bloomberg

Dubai: The Indonesian government has introduced a new regulation banning children under the age of 16 from having accounts on high-risk digital platforms, in a move aimed at strengthening online safety for young users.

Issued under Ministerial Regulation No. 9 of 2026, the policy is intended to address growing threats facing children in the digital space. 

“The decision was made because the threats in the digital space to children are becoming more real: pornography, cyber bullying, online scams, to digital addiction,” said Kementerian Komunikasi dan Digital RI (Ministry of Communication and Digital of the Republic of Indonesia) in a statement.

The policy is set to take effect starting on March 28 this year.

“The implementation will be done in phases, starting on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live, and Roblox.”

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Shared responsibility

The agency has acknowledged that the new rule could cause some inconvenience for families and young users during the early stages of implementation. 

“The government cannot stay silent when children's futures are at stake. The government is ensuring child protection responsibilities are on platforms that manage the digital space, so parents don't have to face these challenges alone.”

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid has noted that the measure reflects the government’s commitment to prioritising children’s welfare in an increasingly connected world.

“Technology should humanize people, not sacrifice our children’s childhoods,” stated Hafid.

Further details on the enforcement of the new measure are yet to be clarified by the ministry.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
social mediaMedia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Fujairah activates air defences against missile threats

Fujairah activates air defences against missile threats

1m read
Meta has announced new Instagram alerts that will notify parents if their teen repeatedly searches for suicide or self-harm-related terms, as the company faces mounting legal pressure in the United States.

Why did Instagram add teen suicide search alerts

4m read
Oman moves to regulate children's use of social media

Oman moves to regulate children's use of social media

1m read
Debris of an ATR 42-500 turboprop airplane at Mount Bulusaraung in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia.

Debris found as hunt continues for missing plane

2m read