Oman reviews children's social media use amid safety concerns

New framework planned in Oman to regulate young users’ online activity
Dubai: Oman is considering a new framework to regulate children’s use of social media, as authorities respond to growing concerns over digital safety and the impact of online platforms on young users.
The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has begun a comprehensive review of how children engage with social networking sites, after studies highlighted potential risks ranging from excessive screen time to exposure to harmful or inappropriate content.
Eng Omar Al Ismaili, the authority’s chief executive, said the initiative aims to reassess the role of social media in children’s daily lives.
“There is increasing awareness worldwide of the need to protect children online while enabling them to benefit from digital technologies in a balanced and responsible way,” he said.
The regulator plans to launch consultations with families, educators, technology companies and other stakeholders to gather feedback before setting out final measures. The proposed framework is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter.
Authorities will also study international models and best practices as part of the process, including approaches adopted in Europe and other regions that aim to strengthen parental controls, age verification and online safeguards.
The TRA said it will coordinate with internet service providers and content producers to develop practical solutions, which could include enhanced monitoring tools, digital literacy programmes and clearer responsibilities for platforms hosting content accessed by children.