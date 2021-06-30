5,000 people are registering everyday, a huge increase compared to past
Imposter hired private jet for rich woman he proposed to, before stealing millions
Around 86,000 residents are affected by decision if it is not reversed
1.4% of COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in ICU
Pair earlier sentenced to an extra 3 years for aborting foetus
Palace is located in Al Zahra district, on an area of about 63,000 square metres
Only people with one or both doses of vaccine will be allowed in malls, gyms
Nawasib city recorded 53.2 degrees Celsius, hottest temperature worldwide
Ambassador Sibi George asks all who came in contact with him to take precautions
Capital’s governor: Real estate firms have responsibility not to rent out to labourers
Decision comes as Kuwait witnesses a surge in COVID-19 cases, including Delta variant
Activist warns of potential new ban on sending Filipino domestic workers to the country
Only those who are vaccinated, hold valid resident permit are allowed to return to Kuwait
It was 113 cheapest city in 2020 compared to 115 in 2021
Kuwait to allow expats despite being outside of the country for six months