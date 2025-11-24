GOLD/FOREX
Kuwait

Kuwaiti sentenced to three years for insulting the UAE

The man was detained by authorities after video clips of the broadcast spread online

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
For illustrative purposes only.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: A Kuwaiti court has sentenced a man to three years in prison with hard labor after he was found guilty of insulting and defaming the UAE during a live broadcast on TikTok, local media reported. The sentence is to be carried out immediately.

The man was detained by security authorities after video clips of the broadcast spread online, prompting an investigation into offensive remarks directed at a “sisterly nation.”

Kuwaiti law strictly prohibits insulting other countries or compromising the state’s relations with its allies, and such acts are treated as criminal offenses under statutes governing misuse of communication platforms, national security, and public order.

Authorities did not release the man’s name but said the incident falls under laws criminalizing the misuse of communication platforms and acts that may threaten national security or Kuwait’s diplomatic standing.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
