Meteorologist warns cold wave will be driven by a passing cold air front
Dubai: With New Year’s Eve approaching, a spell of bitterly cold weather is expected to affect several Gulf countries and parts of the wider region, as a cold air mass moves southwards toward the end of the year.
In Kuwait, meteorologist Issa Ramadan warned that the cold wave will be driven by the passage of a cold air front, accompanied by north-westerly winds expected to range from moderate to occasionally strong, increasing the sensation of cold.
He said temperatures are likely to drop noticeably during the night and early morning hours, particularly in desert areas, urging residents to take precautions late at night and in the early hours of the morning.
