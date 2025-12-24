GOLD/FOREX
Kuwait

Gulf countries face bitter cold ahead of New Year, meteorologists warn

Meteorologist warns cold wave will be driven by a passing cold air front

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
WAM

Dubai: With New Year’s Eve approaching, a spell of bitterly cold weather is expected to affect several Gulf countries and parts of the wider region, as a cold air mass moves southwards toward the end of the year.

In Kuwait, meteorologist Issa Ramadan warned that the cold wave will be driven by the passage of a cold air front, accompanied by north-westerly winds expected to range from moderate to occasionally strong, increasing the sensation of cold.

He said temperatures are likely to drop noticeably during the night and early morning hours, particularly in desert areas, urging residents to take precautions late at night and in the early hours of the morning.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
DubaiKuwait

