Dubai: Black smoke was seen rising near the US Embassy in Kuwait City on Monday, as Iran pressed ahead with a third day of strikes across the Gulf, according to an AFP correspondent. Sirens had earlier sounded across the city following the latest wave of Iranian attacks launched in retaliation for joint US and Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader and other top officials.

The embassy did not confirm any direct hit but issued a security alert urging the public to stay away. “There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the embassy,” the statement said, adding that embassy personnel were sheltering in place.

Kuwait’s interior ministry said it intercepted several drones targeting the country at dawn.

Video and inputs: AFP