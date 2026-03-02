GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iran attacks: Smoke seen near US Embassy in Kuwait

Sirens had earlier sounded across the city following the latest wave of Iranian attacks

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: Black smoke was seen rising near the US Embassy in Kuwait City on Monday, as Iran pressed ahead with a third day of strikes across the Gulf, according to an AFP correspondent. Sirens had earlier sounded across the city following the latest wave of Iranian attacks launched in retaliation for joint US and Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader and other top officials.

The embassy did not confirm any direct hit but issued a security alert urging the public to stay away. “There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the embassy,” the statement said, adding that embassy personnel were sheltering in place.

Kuwait’s interior ministry said it intercepted several drones targeting the country at dawn.

Video and inputs: AFP

Related Topics:
IranIran Israel conflict

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Smoke over Tehran as Israel hits heart of city

Smoke over Tehran as Israel hits heart of city

1m read
Smoke billows following the pre-emptive strike from Israel and the United States in Tehran

No Pinoys hurt in Iran attacks, embassies on high alert

2m read
Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Filipinos in Israel urged to seek shelter amid strikes

2m read
Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Kuwait suspends flights to Iran amid regional tensions

1m read