Dubai: Massive clouds of smoke rose over Tehran after a series of powerful explosions shook the Iranian capital, as Israel confirmed it had launched fresh strikes deep inside the city. The attack came a day after a joint US-Israeli operation reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering one of the most dramatic escalations in the region in decades

Israeli officials said the latest strikes targeted strategic and military sites, while Iranian authorities vowed retaliation, warning of a widening conflict across the Middle East. The earlier assault, described as a coordinated campaign against Iran’s leadership and infrastructure, also killed senior military figures and sparked national mourning in Iran.

Video : AFP