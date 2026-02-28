Photos: US and Israel strike Iran as explosions rock Tehran

US and Israel launch strikes on Iran as Trump warns of major combat operations
The United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, with the first reported strike near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian media reported strikes across the country, and smoke was seen rising from Tehran.
In a video posted on social media, President Donald Trump said the US had begun “major combat operations in Iran”, citing concerns that Iran had continued to develop its nuclear program and missiles capable of reaching the United States.
Photos captured on Saturday show smoke rising over the skyline of Tehran and residents seeking shelter following coordinated airstrikes by the United States and Israel. The visuals depict plumes of smoke over the capital and show reactions in surrounding areas as the attack unfolded. The offensive comes amid an ongoing escalation in regional tensions, with official statements describing the action as a response to perceived threats from Iran’s military and nuclear programmes.