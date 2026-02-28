Filipinos in Israel urged to seek shelter amid US-Israel attack on Iran

“The embassy encourages all Filipinos in Israel to remain in their homes and be prepared to seek shelter during urgent alerts (tseva adom or red alert).”

In an advisory, the embassy said that Israel will be under “essential activity” status wherein all educational institutions are closed, public gatherings are prohibited, and work in all sectors are suspended except for those who provide essential services.

Dubai: The Philippine embassy in Tel Aviv has alerted Filipinos in the country to stay indoors and to seek shelter or mamad, as the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran.

It added, “The State of Israel and the Ministry of Tourism view the safety, security, and well-being of all those visiting Israel with the utmost importance, and are working to ensure that tourists receive assistance, information, and support at all times.”

“We wish to inform you that the State of Israel is currently operating in accordance with established and predefined emergency procedures. All relevant authorities are monitoring the situation closely and are acting in full coordination with tourism stakeholders: hotels, tour guides, inbound tour operators, and travel agents,” stated the embassy.

Moreover, the embassy has issued a notice to tourists on what to do during emergency situations.

Trump has mentioned that Iran plans to develop missiles that can reach the US as he called on the Iranian people to "take over your government."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has posted a video on social media that the US has started a "major combat operations in Iran,” claiming that the former has continued to develop its nuclear program.

Additionally, tourists have been advised to contact relevant authorities including the home front command, the ministry of tourism, and the Philippine embassy for any assistance.

