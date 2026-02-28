GOLD/FOREX
Filipinos in Israel urged to seek shelter amid US-Israel attack on Iran

Tensions escalate following joint US–Israel strikes on Iran

Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
Dubai: The Philippine embassy in Tel Aviv has alerted Filipinos in the country to stay indoors and to seek shelter or mamad, as the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran.

In an advisory, the embassy said that Israel will be under “essential activity” status wherein all educational institutions are closed, public gatherings are prohibited, and work in all sectors are suspended except for those who provide essential services.

“The embassy encourages all Filipinos in Israel to remain in their homes and be prepared to seek shelter during urgent alerts (tseva adom or red alert).”

Moreover, the embassy has issued a notice to tourists on what to do during emergency situations. 

“We wish to inform you that the State of Israel is currently operating in accordance with established and predefined emergency procedures. All relevant authorities are monitoring the situation closely and are acting in full coordination with tourism stakeholders: hotels, tour guides, inbound tour operators, and travel agents,” stated the embassy.

It added, “The State of Israel and the Ministry of Tourism view the safety, security, and well-being of all those visiting Israel with the utmost importance, and are working to ensure that tourists receive assistance, information, and support at all times.”

Additionally, tourists have been advised to contact relevant authorities including the home front command, the ministry of tourism, and the Philippine embassy for any assistance.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has posted a video on social media that the US has started a "major combat operations in Iran,” claiming that the former has continued to develop its nuclear program.

Trump has mentioned that Iran plans to develop missiles that can reach the US as he called on the Iranian people to "take over your government." 

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
US-Israel-Iran war

