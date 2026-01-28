Trump warns Iran: Time running out for nuclear deal; next strike will be worse

Dubai: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed threats of military action against Iran , warning that “time is running out” for Tehran to agree to a nuclear deal and vowing that any future strike would be far more devastating than previous attacks.

“Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal — NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS — one that is good for all parties. Time is running out,” Trump said, adding that “a massive armada is heading to Iran.”

Referring to earlier US operations, he warned: “As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was ‘Operation Midnight Hammer,’ a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse!”

“Conducting diplomacy through military threat cannot be effective or useful,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in televised remarks. “If they want negotiations to take shape, they must set aside threats, excessive demands and illogical issues.”

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that a carrier strike group led by the nuclear-powered USS Abraham Lincoln has arrived in Middle Eastern waters, though its precise location was not disclosed. The carrier is accompanied by guided missile destroyers and carries dozens of fighter jets along with nearly 5,000 sailors.

“We have a big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela,” he said. “I’d rather not see anything happen, but we’re watching them very closely.”

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said more than 6,100 protesters have been killed so far, with over 17,000 deaths still under review. Iranian authorities have acknowledged thousands of deaths, though censorship and nationwide internet blackouts have made independent verification difficult.

