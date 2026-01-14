GOLD/FOREX
US pulls some personnel from key Middle East bases amid Iran tensions

Move comes after Iran warned it would strike US bases in region if Washington intervenes

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
US Special Forces troops near Manbij, Syria, in a file photo.
Dubai: The United States has begun withdrawing some personnel from key military bases in the Middle East as a precautionary measure amid sharply rising regional tensions linked to Iran, a US official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The move follows warnings from Tehran that it would strike American bases in the region if Washington intervenes militarily in Iran, where nationwide protests have been met with a deadly crackdown.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that Iran had warned neighbouring countries hosting US forces that they would be targeted if US attacks were launched from their territory. Tehran, the official said, has asked regional governments to prevent Washington from carrying out any strikes.

Personnel advised to leave Al Udeid

Three diplomats told Reuters that some US personnel had been advised to leave Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — the largest American military base in the Middle East — by Wednesday evening. Al Udeid hosts around 10,000 US troops and serves as the forward headquarters of US Central Command.

“It’s a posture change and not an ordered evacuation,” one of the diplomats said, adding that no specific reason had been formally cited for the adjustment.

There were no immediate signs of a large-scale withdrawal comparable to last year, when troops were moved off the base to nearby civilian facilities hours before Iran launched missiles at Al Udeid in retaliation for US air strikes on Iranian targets.

Qatar's statement

Qatar said the removal of some personnel from Al Udeid Air Base was in response to “current regional tensions”.

In a statement, Qatar’s International Media Office said the country “continues to implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority”.

It added that steps were under way to ensure the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities.

Echoes of last year’s escalation

The latest movement mirrors steps taken more than a week before US air strikes on Iran last year, when American personnel and families were quietly relocated from several regional bases.

Following those strikes, Iran launched a missile attack on Al Udeid, underlining the base’s vulnerability in any direct confrontation.

The US maintains a widespread military presence across the region, including its Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

Iran seeks to deter US intervention

The Iranian official said Tehran was acting to deter threats from US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly warned of intervention in Iran amid the protests.

“Tehran has told regional countries that US bases in those countries will be attacked if the US targets Iran,” the official said, adding that Iran had urged those states to rein in Washington.

The official also said direct contacts between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff have been suspended, signalling a further diplomatic freeze.

Trump’s warnings and protest toll

Trump has openly threatened to act in support of Iranian protesters, saying the United States would take “very strong action” if Iran executes demonstrators.

In a CBS News interview on Tuesday, Trump warned: “If they hang them, you’re going to see some things.” He also urged Iranians to continue protesting, posting on Truth Social: “KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! … help is on the way.”

Rights group HRANA said it has verified the deaths of 2,403 protesters and 147 government-affiliated individuals so far. An Iranian official told Reuters earlier this week that about 2,000 people had been killed.

An Israeli official told Reuters that, according to Israeli assessments, Trump has decided to intervene, although the scope and timing remain unclear.

Region braces for fallout

Iran has accused the United States and Israel of fomenting the unrest, branding protesters as terrorists acting on foreign orders.

The flow of information from inside Iran remains heavily restricted due to an internet blackout, complicating independent verification of events.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said he believed Iran was witnessing “the most violent repression in its contemporary history” and said it “must absolutely stop”.

A Western official told Reuters that while Iran’s crackdown has restored some calm, the regime’s security apparatus remains firmly in control and the government does not appear to be on the brink of collapse.

“Rioting reached levels unprecedented in recent times and caught the government off guard at a moment of vulnerability,” the official said, adding that the authorities had since reasserted control.

Regional diplomacy intensifies

Iranian state media reported that senior officials have intensified diplomatic contacts. Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani spoke with Qatar’s foreign minister, while Araghchi held calls with his Turkish counterparts.

Meanwhile, Iran’s chief justice called for swift punishment of detained protesters, saying rapid sentencing was essential to prevent further unrest. HRANA said 18,137 arrests have been recorded so far.

As US personnel quietly reposition and regional capitals weigh Iran’s warnings, diplomats say the risk of miscalculation — rather than deliberate escalation — now looms largest.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
