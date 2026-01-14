US pulls some personnel from key Middle East bases amid Iran tensions

A senior Iranian official told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that Iran had warned neighbouring countries hosting US forces that they would be targeted if US attacks were launched from their territory. Tehran, the official said, has asked regional governments to prevent Washington from carrying out any strikes.

The move follows warnings from Tehran that it would strike American bases in the region if Washington intervenes militarily in Iran, where nationwide protests have been met with a deadly crackdown.

“It’s a posture change and not an ordered evacuation,” one of the diplomats said, adding that no specific reason had been formally cited for the adjustment.

Three diplomats told Reuters that some US personnel had been advised to leave Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar — the largest American military base in the Middle East — by Wednesday evening. Al Udeid hosts around 10,000 US troops and serves as the forward headquarters of US Central Command.

In a statement, Qatar’s International Media Office said the country “continues to implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority”.

There were no immediate signs of a large-scale withdrawal comparable to last year, when troops were moved off the base to nearby civilian facilities hours before Iran launched missiles at Al Udeid in retaliation for US air strikes on Iranian targets.

“Rioting reached levels unprecedented in recent times and caught the government off guard at a moment of vulnerability,” the official said, adding that the authorities had since reasserted control.

A Western official told Reuters that while Iran’s crackdown has restored some calm, the regime’s security apparatus remains firmly in control and the government does not appear to be on the brink of collapse.

Rights group HRANA said it has verified the deaths of 2,403 protesters and 147 government-affiliated individuals so far. An Iranian official told Reuters earlier this week that about 2,000 people had been killed.

In a CBS News interview on Tuesday, Trump warned: “If they hang them, you’re going to see some things.” He also urged Iranians to continue protesting, posting on Truth Social: “KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! … help is on the way.”

“Tehran has told regional countries that US bases in those countries will be attacked if the US targets Iran,” the official said, adding that Iran had urged those states to rein in Washington.

The latest movement mirrors steps taken more than a week before US air strikes on Iran last year, when American personnel and families were quietly relocated from several regional bases.

