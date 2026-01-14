5 THINGS TO KNOW

Who they are: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was formed in 1979 to protect the Islamic Revolution and answers directly to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Why they matter now: The Guards are accused by rights groups and Western governments of steering the crackdown on Iran’s most serious protests in years.

More powerful than the army: The IRGC is better funded, trained and equipped than Iran’s regular military and operates land, naval and aerospace forces.

An economic empire: The Guards control or influence vast swathes of Iran’s economy, including energy, infrastructure, telecoms and finance, giving them enormous political leverage.