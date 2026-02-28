IRGC chief, Iran defence minister killed in Israeli strikes: Report

Several senior Iranian regime and military figures were reportedly targeted in the operation, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian. There has been no official confirmation regarding their status.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is not just another branch of Iran’s armed forces. Created after the 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the clerical system, the IRGC answers directly to the Supreme Leader and operates independently of Iran’s regular army.

If multiple senior figures were killed, it could disrupt command chains within the IRGC and the broader security apparatus. However, analysts note that the organisation is structured to maintain continuity even after leadership losses.

The IRGC is widely regarded as the backbone of the Islamic Republic, combining military, political and economic influence. In times of crisis, decision-making narrows to a small circle that includes the Supreme Leader and senior IRGC commanders.

