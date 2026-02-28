IRGC chief, Iran defence minister killed in Israeli strikes: Report

Several senior Iranian regime, military figures were reportedly targeted in the operation
Dubai: The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Mohammad Pakpour, and Iranian Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh were killed in Israeli strikes inside Iran on Saturday morning, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Israeli officials earlier assessed that Pakpour, Nasirzadeh and Iran’s intelligence chief were likely among those killed in the coordinated strikes. The full extent of casualties, however, remains unclear.
Several senior Iranian regime and military figures were reportedly targeted in the operation, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian. There has been no official confirmation regarding their status.
If confirmed, the killing of Pakpour would mark one of the most consequential blows to Iran’s security establishment in decades.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is not just another branch of Iran’s armed forces. Created after the 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the clerical system, the IRGC answers directly to the Supreme Leader and operates independently of Iran’s regular army.
It oversees:
Iran’s missile and aerospace programs
Elite overseas operations through the Quds Force
Domestic security enforcement via the Basij
Significant economic and intelligence networks
The IRGC is widely regarded as the backbone of the Islamic Republic, combining military, political and economic influence. In times of crisis, decision-making narrows to a small circle that includes the Supreme Leader and senior IRGC commanders.
Pakpour, as commander, would have been central to coordinating both internal security and regional military strategy — especially as Iran retaliates following joint US–Israeli strikes.
Targeting the head of the IRGC signals a shift beyond degrading military infrastructure toward directly hitting the core of Iran’s leadership structure.
If multiple senior figures were killed, it could disrupt command chains within the IRGC and the broader security apparatus. However, analysts note that the organisation is structured to maintain continuity even after leadership losses.
Iran has already begun retaliatory actions across the region, and further escalation remains possible.
The situation remains fluid, with official Iranian confirmation still pending.