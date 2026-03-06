Major hit: Iran 'drone carrier' ship struck, 'on fire' — US Admiral

IRGC's drone carrier struck: US-Iran conflict escalates with drone-carrier ship attack
As part of the on-going US military campaign in the Middle East, the Central Command chief has reported that 30 Iran Republican Guard Corps ships had been sunk, including a drone carrier ship.
"We're now up over 30 ships, and in just the last few hours, we hit an Iranian drone carrier ship, roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier," said US Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Central Command in charge of the military campaign in the Middle East.
"As we speak, it's on fire," Admiral Cooper added.
The officer said part of their mission is to raze or level Iran's ballistic missile industrial base, cited an order by US President Donald Trump.
"So we're not just hitting what they have — we are destroying their ability to rebuild," Cooper added.
"And so, as we transition into the next phase of this operation, to systemically dismantle Iran's missile production capability for the future —and that is absolutely in progress — this will take some time, but our forces are well supplied, as the Secretary (Pete Hegseth) said, and we are absolutely ready to prosecute this mission decisively."