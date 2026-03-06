GOLD/FOREX
Major hit: Iran 'drone carrier' ship struck, 'on fire' — US Admiral

IRGC's drone carrier struck: US-Iran conflict escalates with drone-carrier ship attack

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) added its first drone-carrier vessel Shahid (Martyr) Baqeri to its naval fleet in a ceremony held in the Arabian Gulf port city of Bandar Abbas, on February 6, 2025.
Tasnim News Agency

As part of the on-going US military campaign in the Middle East, the Central Command chief has reported that 30 Iran Republican Guard Corps ships had been sunk, including a drone carrier ship.

"We're now up over 30 ships, and in just the last few hours, we hit an Iranian drone carrier ship, roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier," said US Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Central Command in charge of the military campaign in the Middle East.

"As we speak, it's on fire," Admiral Cooper added.

The officer said part of their mission is to raze or level Iran's ballistic missile industrial base, cited an order by US President Donald Trump.

"So we're not just hitting what they have — we are destroying their ability to rebuild," Cooper added.

'It will take some time'

"And so, as we transition into the next phase of this operation, to systemically dismantle Iran's missile production capability for the future —and that is absolutely in progress — this will take some time, but our forces are well supplied, as the Secretary (Pete Hegseth) said, and we are absolutely ready to prosecute this mission decisively."

