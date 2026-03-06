GOLD/FOREX
As of Day 6: Iran ballistic missile attacks down 90% — US CentCom

Washington tells Iranians to stay put, IRGC 'hiding' in civilian areas, schools, hospitals

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
A US military aircraft takes off for a bombing run in Iran. Overnight on Friday (March 6, 2026), US B-52 bombers dropped dozens of penetrator bombs targetting deeply-buried ballistic missile launchers, according to Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Central Command.
It's Day 6 of the on-going Middle East conflict.

The US military has doubled down on "Operation Epic Fury", with hundreds of targets hit deep inside Iran using what officials described as "overwhelming force against the Iranian terrorist regime".

US Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Central Command, told a Florida press conference, said: "In just the last 72 hours, America's bomber force has struck nearly 200 targets deep inside of Iran, including around Tehran."

"And in just the last hour, US B-2 bombers dropped dozens of 2,000-pound penetrator bombs targeting deeply-buried ballistic missile launchers."

The US military also struck Iran's equivalent of Space Command.

Iran ballistic missile attacks down 90%: CentCom

Cooper also cited a trend: "Over the last 24 hours of operations compared to where we were at the start: Ballistic missile attacks have decreased by 90% since Day 1. Drone attacks have decreased by 83% since Day 1," Cooper pointed out.

There appears to be no slowdown in the military campaign, according to officials monitoring the operation.

Cooper said the pressure on Iranian forces continues, noting that at least 30 vessels belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy have been destroyed so far.

Iran has made conflicting statement about Strait of Hormuz, claiming on Thursday that did not close the key shipping lane.

The losses sustained by Iran's Navy are seen as a significant blow to Iran’s maritime capabilities, particularly to the IRGC units that patrol Hormuz and operate fast-attack craft in regional waters.

Cooper added that operations are ongoing and that additional strikes could follow as the campaign intensifies.

"We remain vigilant. Our strikes against the Iranian Navy have intensified. You may have heard the President say just a little while ago that we sunk or destroyed 24 ships — that was true at the moment," said Cooper.

Iran warned against 'miscalculation'

Meanwhile, United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has warned Iran against miscalculating Washington's resolve, asserting that they are prepared to continue military operations decisively.

Speaking during a press conference at US Central Command on Thursday, Hegseth said Iran's leadership is mistaken if it believes the US cannot sustain the ongoing military campaign.

"Iran is hoping that we cannot sustain this, which is a really bad miscalculation for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran," he said.

"Our commitment to our mission objectives only increases as our advantages continue to increase...We have only just begun to fight and fight decisively," Hegseth added, indicating that Washington is prepared for a prolonged confrontation if necessary.

