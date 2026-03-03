Nato, Canada step up support for US vs Iran, Trump hailed as 'leader of the free world'

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte, Canada's Carney rally behind US in Iran strategy shift
Leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) and Canada have stepped up support for the US military action in Iran.
On Monday, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte made an emphatic endorsement of President Donald Trump's military operation against Iran, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury."
The Nato pact includes 32 members-states across Europe and North America dedicated to protecting members' freedom and collective security.
Rutte hailed Trump as the "leader of the free world," commending the strikes that eliminated Supreme Leader Khamenei.
'Epic Fury' is aimed to dismantle Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programme.
Rutte emphasised widespread European support after consulting key leaders, calling the action "crucial."
The post, viewed 1+ million times within hours, is accompanied with a screenshot showing Fox News anchors discussing the alert status of Nato's missile defence amid Iranian strikes.
Reactions were polarised but largely celebratory among Trump supporters.
Critics, including Dutch commenters, labelled Rutte "untrustworthy", and some highlighted dissent from leaders like UK's Keir Starmer and Spain.
Canadian Prime Minister Carney, meanwhile, has expressed a strong support for US military action against Iran, stating, "Iran must never be allowed to have nuclear weapons - Canada supports US and Israeli strikes to prevent it and curb the regime's threats."
Carney's statement is seen as a concession to Trump-style strength, showing that Trump's "maximum pressure" approach has compelled even "northern globalists" to embrace resolve over weakness to avert war.
Carney emphasised Canada's stance amid escalating Middle East tensions, even as critics accuse him of "hypocrisy", pointing to Canada's ongoing arms embargo on Israel.
While skeptics downplay Carney's words, his statement highlights growing alignment between Canada and US under Trump against Iran, amidst debates on global security.
The statements from Rutte and Carney underscore unity in a high-stakes geopolitical moment, while fuelling free-flowing debates over US leadership and global security.