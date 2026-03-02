Dubai: Before the US–Israeli strikes on Iran began, Washington had already assembled its largest concentration of firepower in the Middle East in decades — a force President Donald Trump had warned was “locked and loaded.”

At the centre of the campaign are the US Air Force’s B-2 Spirit stealth bombers — the bat-winged aircraft that cost more than $1 billion each and represent America’s most potent long-range strike platform.

Last year, seven of the 19 B-2s in the fleet flew a 34-hour round-trip mission from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri to strike Iranian nuclear complexes using 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrators — the largest conventional bombs in the US arsenal.

US Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, several of which are deployed in the region, can carry up to 96 Tomahawk missiles each. Equipped with the Aegis ballistic missile defense system, they also protect carriers and regional bases from incoming threats.

Iran has launched thousands of projectiles in retaliation, raising concerns among analysts that interceptor stocks — already strained by last year’s 12-day Israel-Iran war and US supplies to Ukraine — could be tested if the conflict drags on.

