Thaad missile system move: Why the US is shifting defences from Korea to the Middle East

Move follows reports of damaged radar and heavy missile exchanges in Iran conflict
The United States is relocating parts of its advanced Terminal High-Altitude Area Defence (Thaad) missile defence system from South Korea to the Middle East, according to officials cited by The Washington Post and South Korean media.
The reported move comes nearly two weeks into the escalating US-Israeli war with Iran, as Tehran launches large numbers of drones and ballistic missiles at Israeli targets and Gulf states.
The redeployment highlights growing pressure on American missile defence systems as the conflict expands. Observers say Washington may be trying to strengthen regional defences after reports that a key radar belonging to a Thaad battery in Jordan was destroyed earlier this month.
Thaad — short for Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense — is a US-made missile defence system designed to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles in their final stage of flight.
Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, the system uses “hit-to-kill” technology, meaning it destroys incoming warheads using kinetic energy rather than explosives.
A typical Thaad battery includes:
Six mobile launchers
Eight interceptor missiles on each launcher
A powerful radar for detection and tracking
The system can intercept short- and medium-range ballistic missiles, often at extremely high altitudes — sometimes even beyond the Earth’s atmosphere.
A single Thaad battery costs about $1 billion and requires roughly 100 personnel to operate.
The US operates eight Thaad systems globally.
500+ — Ballistic missiles Iran has launched in the conflict so far (New York Times tally)
$1 billion — Approximate cost of one Thaad missile defence battery
8 — Thaad systems operated globally by the United States
6 — Launchers in a standard Thaad battery
8 — Interceptor missiles carried on each launcher
100 — Personnel typically required to operate one Thaad system
2017 — Year Thaad was deployed in South Korea
28,500 — US troops stationed in South Korea
The move comes as Iran launches waves of missiles during the current conflict.
According to a New York Times tally, Iran has fired more than 500 ballistic missiles since the war began. Most have been intercepted, but the sustained attacks are believed to be stretching US missile defence resources.
Military analysts say Thaad is particularly valuable because it can intercept missiles at very high altitudes, helping protect military bases and key infrastructure.
A US official described the redeployment as a “precautionary measure,” according to The Washington Post.
However, some analysts believe the move reflects growing pressure on US missile defence capacity.
The redeployment would strongly suggest “the need for the US to compensate for its heavy use of existing missile defence capabilities in the Middle East,” Prof John Nilsson-Wright of Cambridge University told the BBC.
Short-range ballistic missiles
Medium-range ballistic missiles
Intermediate-range ballistic missiles
Interceptions at high altitude, sometimes outside the Earth’s atmosphere
Uses “hit-to-kill” kinetic technology (no explosive warhead)
Yes. Thaad was deployed to South Korea in 2017 to defend against missile threats from nuclear-armed North Korea.
The system is based in Seongju, about 220 kilometres south of Seoul.
The United States maintains around 28,500 troops in South Korea, along with a range of missile defence and air defence systems to deter North Korea.
South Korean media outlets including SBS and Yonhap have reported that Thaad launchers are already being transported out of the Seongju base.
Seoul has expressed concern about the reported redeployment.
President Lee Jae-myung acknowledged the government had raised objections but admitted its leverage over US decisions was limited.
“It appears that there is controversy recently over US forces in Korea shipping some weapons, such as artillery batteries and air defence weapons, out of the country,” he said in a cabinet meeting.
“While we have expressed opposition, the reality is that we cannot fully push through our position.”
When asked whether this could weaken deterrence against North Korea, Lee added:
“I can say with certainty that it would not.”
South Korea’s defence ministry also said the country could still deter threats from Pyongyang even if some US assets were redeployed.
“Regardless of whether certain USFK assets are deployed overseas, there is no issue whatsoever with our deterrence posture against North Korea, given the level of our military capabilities,” the defence ministry said in a statement to AFP.
When Thaad was installed in South Korea in 2017, Beijing strongly opposed it.
China argued the system’s powerful radar could monitor deep into Chinese territory and track Chinese missile launches, potentially undermining Beijing’s nuclear deterrent.
The deployment triggered a sharp diplomatic dispute. China unofficially boycotted South Korean goods, restricted tourism to the country and cancelled cultural exchanges including K-pop concerts.
Asked about the possible redeployment, China’s foreign ministry reiterated that “China’s opposition to the US deployment of Thaad missiles in the Republic of Korea (ROK) remains unchanged”.
That is one of the biggest strategic questions raised by the redeployment.
Some analysts believe the Middle East war could stretch US missile inventories and defence systems if the conflict becomes prolonged.
As one analyst put it, the key question is whether a prolonged conflict with Iran could deplete US missile defences to the point where responding to crises in other regions becomes harder.
That concern is particularly relevant in East Asia, where tensions with North Korea and China remain high.
- with inputs from The Washington Post, BBC and AFP