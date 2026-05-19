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Starbucks Korea CEO sacked over 'Tank Day' campaign that evokes 1980 massacre

Reusable tumbler promo tied to Gwangju massacre sparks CEO’s dismissal

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AFP
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Son Jung-hyun, head of Starbucks Korea, has been dismissed over the controversy.
Son Jung-hyun, head of Starbucks Korea, has been dismissed over the controversy.
Bloomberg

Starbucks Korea's chief executive has been dismissed following backlash over the launch of a line of reusable drinkware, the company said Tuesday.

The furore centred on the company's use of the words "Tank Day" to promote a series of coffee cups known as "Tank tumblers", which were launched on May 18 -- the anniversary of a deadly 1980 pro-democracy uprising.

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Son Jung-hyun, head of Starbucks Korea, has been dismissed over the controversy, a company representative confirmed to AFP on Tuesday.

The "Tank Day" wording drew widespread criticism as it evoked the military vehicles used to crush protesters during the 1980 Gwangju uprising, which marked its 46th anniversary.

Defining moment

The protests, a defining moment in South Korea's democratic struggle, saw students and civilians rise up against military rule before troops violently suppressed the movement over 10 days.

Official figures record 165 civilians killed, with 65 listed as missing and 376 others later dying of injuries, though many believe the true toll was higher.

President Lee Jae Myung, who attended commemorations for the anniversary, condemned the promotion, saying it had "mocked" the victims.

"I am outraged by this inhumane and disgraceful conduct, a profiteering stunt that denies the values of the South Korean community, fundamental human rights and democracy," he wrote on X on Monday.

The decision to remove Son was taken by Shinsegae Group which operates the Starbucks chain in South Korea.

Starbucks issues formal apology

Starbucks Korea has issued a formal apology on Monday.

"We sincerely bow our heads in apology to the spirits of May 18," it said.

"We recognised that wording associated with our online tumbler sales promotion had been used in a highly inappropriate manner," it added.

The company also pledged to strengthen "historical awareness and ethical standards" among employees through training to prevent similar incidents.

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