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Emotional Hyun Bin thanks Son Ye-Jin and ‘beloved’ son after Best Actor win for Made in Korea: ‘I love you’

The moment quickly drew attention online, with clips of the speech circulating

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
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Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have been married for over four years now.
Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have been married for over four years now.
Instagram/ Son Ye-jin

Hyun Bin won Best Actor at the 2026 Baeksang Arts Awards for his performance in Made in Korea, and in his acceptance speech, thanked his family for supporting him during filming.

Speaking on stage at Seoul’s COEX Hall D on Friday, the actor gave a brief but personal message to his wife, actor Son Ye Jin, and their son.

“My wife Yejin-ssi, who’s sitting here, and my beloved son, thank you so much for your support during filming,” he said. “I want to say how grateful I am to you both and how much I love you.”

The moment quickly drew attention online, with clips of the speech circulating across social media shortly after the ceremony aired.

Hyun Bin received the Best Actor award for Made in Korea, one of the major honours of the night. The Baeksang Arts Awards is considered one of South Korea’s most prestigious entertainment awards ceremonies, recognising achievements across television, film and theatre.

The actor has largely kept his personal life private since marrying Son Ye Jin in 2022. The couple, who starred together in the hit drama Crash Landing on You, tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their son soon after.

The 2026 Baeksang Arts Awards also saw wins for Park Bo Young, Park Ji Hoon and Mun Ka Young, among others.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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